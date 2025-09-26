NIA chargesheets man for involvement in reviving terror outfit in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 26 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more accused in a terror conspiracy and extortion case involving the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) for allegedly attempting to revive and strengthen the terrorist group in Jharkhand and neighbouring states.

Krishna Yadav alias Krishna Mahto alias Sultan from Jharkhand's Ranchi district is the seventh accused to be chargesheeted in the case.

"In the third supplementary chargesheet filed today before the NIA special court in Ranchi, he has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," a statement issued by the probe agency said on Friday.

The NIA, which registered the case suo motu (on its own) in October 2023, found during its investigation that Yadav had conspired with other cadre and members of the PLFI, a terrorist group and an unlawful association, to revive and strengthen the banned outfit, the statement said.

The organisation is engaged in waging war against the government of India and devising ways to boost extortion and collection of levy from coal traders, transporters, railway contractors and businessmen in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

"The PLFI members had also conspired to commit various terrorist activities, including murders, arson and violent attacks, to create terror among the public, especially businessmen and contractors," the statement said.

The NIA had filed three chargesheets in 2024, including two supplementary ones, against accused Nivesh Kumar alias Nivesh Poddar, Raman Kumar Sonu alias Sonu Pandit, Kapil Pathak, Binod Munda, Nilamber Gope alias Delga alias Dikal and Shiv Kumar Sahu alias Charku.

The counter-terror agency continues to investigate the case to identify the other conspirators. PTI AKV RC