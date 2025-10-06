NIA chargesheets man for using fake documents to help Lawrence Bishnoi gang members flee country

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted one more accused for using fake documents to aid Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in procuring passports to escape the country and carry on with their terror activities, officials said on Monday.

The case relates to a terror conspiracy hatched by the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang in association with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror organisation to spread terrorism in India.

In its fifth charge sheet filed on Saturday before the NIA special court, Patiala House, in Delhi, the probe agency has charged Rahul Sarkar with facilitating gang members in committing terror activities in India.

Sarkar is the 22nd accused to be chargesheeted so far in the case. Of these, 18 accused, including Sarkar, have been arrested, while four are absconding, the statement said.

Besides assisting the gang members in fleeing the country, Sarkar was involved in preparing and arranging forged identity documents, such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, bank passbook, etc, for them, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The accused used the fake documents to aid the gang members, including co-accused Sachin Bishnoi, in procuring passports to escape the country and carry on with their terror activities, NIA investigations have revealed.

The case was originally registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell on August 4, 2022. The NIA, which took over the investigation on August 26, the same year, is continuing to probe the terror-gangster nexus in the case. PTI AKV RT