NIA chargesheets man involved in trans-national fake currency smuggling syndicate

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted another accused in a case of high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) seizure, involving a trans-national syndicate operating via Pakistan and Nepal.

Md Fasi Uddin, a Hyderabad resident, is the fifth person to be chargesheeted by the NIA in the 2024 case of seizure of fake currency from Banjariya in Champaran, Bihar, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

He was found to be part of an international network engaged in sabotaging India's economic integrity by conspiring with other accused in the procurement and distribution of the FICN, the statement added.

According to NIA investigations, Fasi Uddin, who was arrested in August last year, was also involved in transferring the proceeds from the crime to a Pakistan-based entity.

He had been making payments to a Pakistani national in crypto currency, and had also accompanied a previously chargesheeted accused, Md Nazar Saddam, to Raxaul and Nepal for smuggling fake currency across the Indo-Nepal border, NIA investigations further revealed.

Fasi Uddin has been named in the supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Patna, following a meticulous investigation into the case.

Earlier, in August 2025, the NIA had chargesheeted Md Nazar Saddam along with three others, identified as Md Waris, Md Zakir Hushain, and Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz.

Bihar Police had originally registered a case against these four, as well as one Rajesh Sahni, following the recovery of FICN having an approximate face value of Rs 2 lakh in September 2024.

While Zakir, Nazar and Waris were arrested by the Banjariya police at the time of the seizure of the fake currency, Sarfaraz was arrested a few days later, officials said.

The case was taken over by NIA in December 2024, and the agency is continuing its probe into the role of Pakistan-based entities and their Nepali connections to uncover the larger fake currency smuggling conspiracy.