NIA chargesheets three accused for supplying arms, explosives to insurgents in Northeast

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three more accused in a case of trafficking and supply of illegal arms, ammunition and explosives to insurgents in Mizoram, officials said on Tuesday.

The trio, identified as Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga alias Albert, hail from Mizoram, they said.

They were arrested on December 6, 2024, following the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosive material during searches at their residences.

Investigations revealed that all three had played significant roles in supporting terrorist activities and aggravating ethnic violence in Manipur through the distribution of arms to insurgent groups, the officials claimed.

They had also raised funds with the knowledge that the proceeds would be used for procuring weapons for terror activities, thereby threatening public order and national integrity, the officials alleged.

Vanlaldailova, a licensed arms and ammunition dealer (M/s Israel Arms and Ammunition, Serchhip), had conspired with two other Mizoram-based co-accused Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma, to procure and illegally supply weapons across the border and in Manipur for use in terrorist activities, a statement issued by the NIA said.

He had misused his dealership to promote such activities, according to the probe agency.

Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga had actively participated in this illegal network by facilitating the procurement and delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives for insurgent use, the statement said.

Lalrinchhunga was also engaged in the illegal manufacture and repair of firearms, it said.

A case was registered by the NIA in New Delhi in December 2023 on the basis of credible inputs relating to the involvement of Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma in the supply of arms, ammunition and explosives across the northeastern region and other parts of India, including Delhi.

The main charge sheet was filed against Lalngaihawma in July 2024, followed by a supplementary charge sheet against Solomona in November.

In the second supplementary chargesheet filed on Monday before the NIA special court here, Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, 1959, Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the statement said. PTI AKV RT