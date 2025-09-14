NIA chargesheets three accused in Amritsar temple grenade attack case

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three people in the Amritsar temple grenade attack case, officials said on Sunday.

According to them, the NIA has charged Vishal Gill, Bhagwant Singh, and Diwan Singh for their role in the conspiracy and execution of the attack on the Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple at Chheharta in Amritsar.

The charge sheet was filed before a special court in Mohali on Friday.

Gill was one of the two bike-borne assailants who had hurled the grenade in the early hours of March 15. The other, Gursidak Singh, was killed in a police encounter two days after the attack.

Going by the charge sheet, Bhatti had facilitated the attackers by providing shelter, safe concealment of grenades, motorcycles for reconnaissance, and logistical support before and after the attack.

Sunny has been chargesheeted for his role in harbouring the co-accused and destruction of evidence, the probe agency said in a statement.

Another key accused, Sharanjeet Kumar, was arrested by the NIA from Gaya Ji in Bihar on September 5. Investigations against him and the absconding accused Badalpreet Singh are continuing, the NIA said.

The agency's investigations into the case have also revealed the transfer of terror funds from foreign handlers to local operatives through UPI and MTSS (money transfer service scheme) channels, which are being further probed, it said.

Efforts are on to identify the other absconders in the case, and to trace the international linkages of the terror module involved in the attack, the statement said. PTI AKV NSD NSD