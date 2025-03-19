NIA chargesheets three men, linked to Khalistani terrorist, in 2024 Rajasthan hotel firing case

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday chargesheeted three persons, linked to a Canada-based wanted Khalistani terrorist, for their alleged involvement in a firing incident outside a hotel in Rajasthan last year.

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jaipur, the agency has charged Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale with conspiring with other accused to carry out the attack on Hotel Highway King in Neemrana, in December 2024.

"NIA investigations had revealed that the trio were in touch with (Arsh) Dala, a Canada-based designated individual terrorist, as well as accused Dinesh Gandhi, Sorav Kataria, Kaushal Chaudhary and Manisha, to execute the firing at the hotel. Shooters Narender alias Lally and Puneet had been tasked with carrying out the attack as part of the conspiracy," the anti-terror agency said in a statement.