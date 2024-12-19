NIA chargesheets top Naxal leader for propagating ideology of banned CPI (Maoist) outfit

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday chargesheeted a top Naxal leader for propagating ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, according to an official statement.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the NIA special court here against Sabyasachi Goswami alias Pankaj alias Ajay alias Kishore alias BKS alias Bikash Da alias Babu, a resident of North 24 Pargana district (West Bengal), it said.

The NIA investigations had revealed the arrested accused to be a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the CPI (Maoist).

Sabyasachi, who was active in Assam and West Bengal region, was among several top Maoist leaders across India against whom the NIA had registered the case, said the statement issued by the central probe agency.

As per the NIA investigations, Sabyasachi was actively propagating the ideology of CPI (Maoist) and promoting its activities.

He had several criminal cases registered against him in various police stations of West Bengal and Assam and also at the NIA branches in the two states, the NIA said.

"The accused was involved in recruiting new cadres and collecting money from former ERB (Eastern Regional Bureau) secretary and Polit Bureau member Prashant Bose for the purpose," it said.

The NIA had earlier in February this year chargesheeted Bose and four other top leaders and sympathisers of the CPI (Maoist) in the case in which investigations are continuing. PTI AKV AS AS