NIA chargesheets two key aides of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two key aides of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala in a terror-gangster syndicate case, the probe agency said on Friday.

The chargesheet filed on Thursday before the NIA special court at Patiala House Court here named absconder Neeraj Pandit alias Neeraj Faridpuria and Anil Singh in the case, it said.

NIA investigations have revealed that Arsh Dala, a member of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was funding a terror gangster syndicate in India of which the two men were a part, said a statement issued by the probe agency.

The investigations have revealed that the two chargesheeted accused were in constant contact with Dala and various members of the Bambiha gang, it said, adding these men had actively participated in the murder conspiracy of Jasveer Deeghot in Haryana Palwal.

While Anil was arrested on September 5 last year, Neeraj is still at large.

NIA is continuing with its efforts to destroy the terror-gangster syndicates operating in many parts of the country.