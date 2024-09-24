NIA chargesheets two Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused for radicalising Muslim youth, terror funding

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two men for their involvement in radicalising Muslim youth and terror funding among other anti-national activities, according to an official statement.

The duo have been identified as ISIS radicals, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha alias Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazib, who were earlier chargesheeted by the NIA in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, it said.

"Residents of Shivamogga district, the two men were engaged in radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslim youths, including the co-accused, in the instant case," said the statement issued by the probe agency.

NIA filed its third supplementary charge sheet against both the radicals before a special court here. With this, 10 accused have been chargesheeted in the case.

The case, taken over by NIA from Karnataka police in November 2022, relates to the anti-India activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS/ISIS), it said.

"The accused were involved in violent activities like arson, trial explosions and burning of the Indian national flag, in addition to radicalisation, recruitment, terror funding, as part of the IS conspiracy to spread terror and destabilise the nation," the statement said.

Investigations in the case, originally filed in September 2022 by the state police, are ongoing, it added.