NIA chief, J-K DGP for strengthening collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date and Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain on Monday underscored the need to strengthen collaborative efforts in investigations to combat terrorism in the Union territory.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief visited the police headquarters in Jammu, where he held a detailed interaction with the J-K director general of police and other senior officers, a police spokesman said.

During the interaction, the officers emphasized the need to further strengthen collaborative efforts in investigations to combat terrorism and counter the support structures that aid and abet such nefarious activities, he said.

They called for devising more effective measures by focusing on effective investigations.

The officers focused on exploring opportunities and launching initiatives that will ensure sustainable support, resources, and coordination between the police and NIA, the spokesman said.

"This collaborative approach will further bolster investigation efficiency and enhance the overall efficacy of the anti-terrorism campaign. The initiative of a capacity-building programme between NIA and J&K Police was also discussed," he added.

The NIA and police have been engaged in a crackdown on the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir for the past three years.