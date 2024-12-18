NIA conducts multi-state searches in arms smuggling case

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday searched multiple locations in four states in an interstate arms smuggling case, according to an official statement.

The searches were conducted on the premises of 15 accused/suspects in Bihar (12 locations), Nagaland (three locations), Haryana (one location) and Jammu and Kashmir (one location), it said.

As many as 11 suspects whose premises were searched were linked to four people who were previously arrested and chargesheeted in a case being probed by the NIA.

"Today's searches led to the recovery of a .315 rifle, 11 rounds, 3 empty cartridges, digital devices including mobile phones, memory card, pen drives etc., along with raw material and equipment/tools suspected to be used in the manufacture of fire arms," said the statement issued by the NIA.

A car and cash amounting to Rs 13,94,840 were also seized, besides other incriminating documents, it said.

The case relates to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and other prohibited weapons that are being smuggled from Nagaland and other northeastern states.

The probe agency said Bihar was a destination for the smuggled prohibited weapons and also used as a transit route.

Investigations have so far revealed that the accused were engaged in arms smuggling activities for the past several years, it added. PTI AKV TIR TIR