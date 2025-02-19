NIA conducts multi-state searches to probe Nepal-linked fake Indian currency racket

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted multi-state searches to probe a fake Indian currency racket being operated from Nepal, according to an official statement.

The searches were part of the agency's probe in connection with a case registered last year related to the seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in Bihar.

Extensive searches were conducted at five locations in Bihar and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana as part of the investigations into a fake currency racket operated by accused and suspects from Nepal by using crypto currency, said the statement issued by the NIA.

NIA teams conducted searches at the premises of the suspects in Patna, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur and Motihari districts of Bihar, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, and in Hyderabad, Telangana, it said.

"Cash amounting to Rs 1,49,400, along with digital devices including pen drives, mobile phones, SIM cards etc., was seized during the searches. The team also recovered several incriminating documents," the statement said.

The case relates to the seizure of FICN with face value Rs 1.95 lakh from three accused persons, identified as Md Nazar Saddam of Bhagalpur, Md Waris of Bhojpur and Zakir Hussain of Patna, it said.

The accused were arrested by local police on September 5, last year.

The police later also arrested another accused, Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz, from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA, which took over the case from Bihar Police in December, 2024, is continuing with its investigation. PTI AKV NB NB