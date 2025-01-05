NIA conducts raids in Delhi's Jamia Nagar in connection with 'cyber slavery' case

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The NIA has conducted searches at the home of a recently-arrested accused in Delhi's Jamia Nagar as part of its probe into a human trafficking and cyber slavery case, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

The search on Saturday led to the seizure of digital devices (mobile phones or tablets) and incriminating financial documents, including debit cards, passbooks and cheque books of multiple banks, it said.

The case involves a criminal conspiracy by Kamran Haider and other accused persons engaged in sending vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region in Lao PDR, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in the statement.

The victims of the racket were forced to commit cyber scams in Lao PDR, targeting European and US citizens, it said.

Investigations so far have revealed that Haider had facilitated the entire operation and was also involved in extorting money through cryptocurrency wallets from the victims who had tried to escape the clutches of the Chinese scammers, it added. PTI AKV SZM SZM