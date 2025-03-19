NIA conducts searches at 12 locations in Jammu in terrorist infiltration case

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations across Jammu in connection with a terrorist infiltration case, officials said.

The searches are underway at 12 locations, they said.

According to the officials, the case was registered last year based on information about the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to proscribed outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) into India through the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

These infiltrations were facilitated by overground workers (OGWs) and other terror associates based in villages in the Jammu region, who were engaged in providing logistical support, food, shelter and money to the terrorists, the official said. PTI AKV DIV DIV