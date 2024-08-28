NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Bihar, arrests senior Maoist leader

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested a Maoist leader, following extensive searches conducted at multiple locations in Bihar.

A total of nine locations -- seven in Begusarai and two in Gaya districts -- were searched by the NIA teams, an official statement said.

Several mobile phones, SIM cards and incriminating documents were seized during the searches, it said.

The searches were conducted in the houses of associates of arrested top leaders/ commanders, over-ground workers, suspects and supporters/sympathisers of CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation.

Bihari Paswan alias Rakesh alias Rishikesh, Zonal Committee Member of CPI (Maoist), was arrested during the searches. He is a wanted accused, said the statement issued by the NIA.

He has several cases registered against him in Khagaria, Begusarai and other districts of Bihar.

The case had emanated from the arrest of two top CPI (Maoist) leaders at Tekari police station, Gaya, on August 10, last year.

Subsequently, the NIA registered a case on August 31, 2023, against three members of the proscribed outfit, identified as Pramod Mishra alias Sohan Da, Polit Bureau Member, Anil Yadav alias Ankush, Sub-Zonal Committee Member and Vinod Mishra, sympathiser of the CPI (Maoist).

All three were arrested and are currently lodged at Beur Jail, Patna.

They were found to be actively involved in the conspiracy to revive and strengthen CPI (Maoist) and were in the process of recruiting cadres and collecting levy for the said purpose, the probe agency said.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav in the special court at Patna in February this year.