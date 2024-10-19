NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Maoist-infested Bastar region of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in the Maoist-infested Bastar region of Chhattisgarh as part of its probe against a banned Naxal outfit and its support network, according to an official statement.

The extensive searches, conducted in Palnar village in the Ganglooor police station area, led to the seizure of several mobile phones, a SIM card and incriminating documents, which have been sent for a detailed examination, the statement said.

The searches were connected with a case emanating from the arrest of one Dinesh Tati from Palnar, the statement issued by the NIA added.

Tati, a facilitator for Maoist operatives, was arrested in June 2023 by the Bijapur Police from a local showroom. Police had seized Rs 10 lakh in cash and Maoist literature from the accused, the statement said.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the local police on April 20, subsequently connected several supporters and overground workers (OGWs) of the CPI (Maoist) with the case.

These supporters and OGWs, whose premises were targeted in Saturday's crackdown, are suspected to be involved in raising funds and organising logistics for the proscribed terrorist organisation, the statement said.

"Intensifying its crackdown on terrorist activities of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, teams of the National Investigation Agency on Saturday searched multiple locations in the Maoist-infested Bastar region of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh," it added.

The NIA is continuing with its probe to dismantle the terror network of the CPI (Maoist), particularly in the Naxal-infested regions of the country, the agency said. PTI AKV RC