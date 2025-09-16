NIA conducts searches in 8 states in Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday searched multiple locations across eight states in the Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) ISIS case linked to the conspiracy to spread terror through the use of improvised explosive devices, backed by radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable youth through social media platforms, officials said.

Several digital devices, documents, cash and incriminating materials were seized during the massive searches conducted at 16 locations, they said. The simultaneous searches were planned by the NIA in coordination with Andhra Pradesh Police and meticulously carried out in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

The searches, which marked a significant step by the NIA towards dismantling the terror networks in India, came less than a month after the agency arrested a key accused in the Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy case.

Arif Husain alias Abu Talib was nabbed on August 27, 2025 while he was attempting to flee to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Investigations indicated he had conspired with a co-accused to arrange for supply of weapons through the Nepal border, the statement said.

The NIA has been investigating the case, registered initially by the police at Vizianagaram following the arrest of another accused Siraj-ur-Rahman, since July 2025.

The police had arrested Siraj after he was found in possession of chemical substances suspected to be used in the fabrication of IEDs.

During questioning, Siraj revealed a conspiracy to wage war against the government of India, leading to the arrest of another accused, Syed Sameer.

"Investigations by NIA revealed that both Siraj and Sameer were actively involved in indoctrinating youth through Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, Signal, and other social media platforms," the statement said.