NIA conducts searches in Bihar, seizes ammunition

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) As part of a crackdown on the banned outfit CPI (Maoist), the NIA conducted searches at seven locations in two districts of Bihar and seized incriminating digital devices, documents and ammunition, an official statement said on Saturday.

Searches were conducted on Friday at five locations in Kaimur district and two in Rohtas district in the case connected with the arrest of two key CPI (Maoist) leaders, Vijay Kumar Arya and Umesh Chaudhary, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The duo were picked up from Rohtas in April 2022. Levy receipts, pamphlets and digital devices were seized from Arya at that time, according to the statement.

Besides Arya and Chaudhary, three accused -- Anil Yadav alias Anil Vyas, Rajesh Kumar Gupta and Rupesh Kumar Singh -- are currently in judicial custody and have been charge-sheeted by the NIA in the case.

Digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards along with some incriminating documents and diaries, etc. and live ammunition were seized during Friday's searches, the statement said.

The devices and documents are being examined for further clues about the CPI (Maoist) cadre working to revive the organisation through recruitment and levy collection, it said. PTI AKV DIV DIV