NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand in coal mine attack case

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at three locations in Jharkhand as part of its probe in a case related to extortion and attack on a coal mine, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

Digital devices, a Fortuner vehicle and some incriminating material were seized during the searches conducted on Wednesday in Hazaribagh and Ranchi districts on the premises of various suspects, it said.

The premises were connected with associates of the notorious Aman Sahu gang in Jharkhand, the NIA said in the statement.

The investigating agency had earlier charge sheeted 24 accused in the case involving an attack at Tetariyakhand coal mine in Jharkhand's Latehar district by members of the Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu and other gangs.

The attack was carried out in December 2020, as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by these gangs to extort money and disrupt government work, it said.

The NIA, which took over the investigation in March 2021, had in February this year arrested Shankar Yadav, a key aide of Aman Sahu, following seizure of Rs 1.3 crore from him during searches at five locations in Bihar, the statement said.