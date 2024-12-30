NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand to probe extortion, money laundering by naxal group

Ranchi, Dec 30 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at three locations in Chatra district of Jharkhand to probe extortion and money laundering by a naxal group, according to an official statement.

During the searches, several mobile phones, SIM cards etc. were seized, it said.

The searches conducted on Monday were part of NIA's investigation in the case "relating to extortion, levy collection and money laundering by members of TSPC, a splinter group of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) terror organisation", said the statement issued by the NIA.

The searches were conducted at the premises of suspects and overground workers (OGWs) associated with top cadres of TSPC (Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee), it added.

The case was originally registered by the Tandwa police in January 2016 and the investigation was taken over by NIA in February 2018.

NIA has so far chargesheeted 21 accused persons in the case, in which investigations are continuing. PTI AKV NB