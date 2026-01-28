NIA conducts searches in Kerala to probe jihadi criminal activities of banned terror outfit PFI

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday seized several incriminating materials during a series of searches in Kerala, as part of its probe in a case of jihadi criminal conspiracy and acts of the proscribed unlawful outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

A total of nine places were searched across the state, leading to the seizure of several digital devices and documents, besides other incriminating materials linked to the PFI and its associate/affiliate organisations, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The case, registered by NIA in September 2022, relates to PFI's criminal conspiracy and acts to spread the idea of violent jihad in India with the aim of dismembering and taking over the country by establishing Islamic rule by 2047, the probe agency said.

As per NIA investigations, PFI leaders and cadres had conspired to create a communal divide among the people through radicalisation of impressionable youth, it said.

The outfit was engaged in actively training such youth in handling weapons and was also raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence as part of its anti-India conspiracy, the statement said.

Investigations into the case have further revealed that PFI had established various wings and units, such as 'reporters wing,' 'physical and arms training wing' and 'service teams or hit teams,' to promote its nefarious agenda, the NIA said.

The terrorist outfit was using its various campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadres in the guise of physical education, yoga training, etc., it added.

The 'hit teams' were being trained for the elimination of 'targets,' the statement said, adding that "investigation in the case is continuing as part of NIA's committed efforts to combat all such jihadi activities in the country."