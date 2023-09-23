NIA confiscates properties of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) confiscated the immovable properties of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, in Chandigarh and Amritsar on Saturday, official sources said.

"Property confiscation" notices were put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan leader Pannu in Chandigarh and near a piece of agricultural land in Punjab's Amritsar, they said.

The action was taken under the relevant section of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The notice put up in Chandigarh read: "1/4th share of house no. 2033, sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in NIA case, stands confiscated to the state under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public." The notice put up near the farmland in Amritsar read: "5/16th share (46-0) in the land bearing khewat no. 93, khasra no. 23//22/1/2- 24//2/2/2- 2/3 3/3 4/2 5/2 6/2 24/7-8-9/1 9/2/1 12/1/2 12/2 13-14-15/1 16/2 17-18-19/1- 19/2/1 22/2 23-24-25/1 24//2/2-3-4-5-/1- 6/3-6/4 7-8/62/3/16. Total area 147-4 situated at village Khankot, Amritsar, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in NIA case RC-19/2020/NIA/DLI, stands confiscated to the state under under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public."

The NIA action came amid an escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada over the issue of the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by unidentified assailants in British Columbia in June.

Pannu had allegedly attacked Hindu Canadians, asking them to leave the country and go back to India.

Pannu was designated as a terrorist by the Union home ministry under the anti-terror law UAPA.