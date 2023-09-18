NIA court denies bail to Dawood Ibrahim gang member in terror activities case

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) A special court here on Monday denied bail to Salim Qureshi, a member of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's gang, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly aiding the gang's terrorist activities.

Special NIA judge B D Shelke rejected the bail application of Salim Qureshi alias Salim 'Fruit', a close aide of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, who was a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

Qureshi was arrested by the NIA in August last year for allegedly aiding the underworld don terrorist activities.

The federal probe agency has alleged that Qureshi played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in Shakeel's name from property dealings and dispute settlements for raising "terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D-company".

The agency had on February 3, 2022 registered a case related to “terrorist and criminal activities” such as smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency, raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. PTI AVI ARU