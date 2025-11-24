NIA court directs CJM to take action on alleged custodial torture in jail

Kochi, Nov 24 (PTI) A special court here on Monday directed the Thrissur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to take further action on a complaint by an accused in a Maoist case alleging that he was tortured by officials of the Viyyur High Security Prison.

A petition from Manoj P M alias Ashiq (30), an accused in a Maoist case concerning the attack on the Kerala Forest Development Corporation office in Wayanad, was heard by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court Judge P K Mohandas.

The petitioner is seeking action after alleging he was tortured in jail.

Manoj informed the court that he was brutally assaulted by jail officials on November 13.

He was later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Poojappura Central Prison.

The Superintendent of Viyyur High Security Prison filed a statement stating that Manoj did not have any serious injuries at the time of transfer and that no medical treatment was therefore given.

However, the court found the explanation unsatisfactory.

It noted that records showed some jail staff received treatment at Thrissur Medical College on the evening of November 13.

“But no effort is seen to provide medical aid to the injured accused. Instead, he was taken to the Central Prison, Poojappura, about 300 kilometres away,” the court said.

The court directed the jail superintendent to produce documents showing when Manoj was relieved from the prison, as well as the list of officers on duty at the time of the alleged assault, along with supporting records.

The court also heard from a PWD assistant engineer, who stated that only nine CCTV cameras at the prison were operational, and that only one was recording footage.

The court recorded that although 165 cameras were installed in the prison, only one was functioning properly.

“It is surprising to note that in a high-security area like Viyyur High Security Prison only one camera is working properly. This may cause serious consequences if continued,” the order stated.

The court directed the Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer of PWD to take immediate steps to repair the surveillance system, file a report on the required time frame for completion, and update progress periodically.

The court accepted Manoj’s written complaint and examined the report filed by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary, which confirmed that Manoj had suffered serious injuries.

“The complaint filed by the petitioner along with copies of the orders passed by this court and medical records and report of DLSA shall be forwarded to CJM, Thrissur, for further action on the complaint,” the court ordered.

The court also directed that Manoj be taken to Ernakulam General Hospital for medical examination and that a report be submitted.

Manoj requested a transfer back to Viyyur jail, but the court denied the request, citing the absence of functioning CCTV cameras.

Instead, he was ordered to be shifted to the Central Prison, Thavanur, where surveillance systems are functioning.