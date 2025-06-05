NIA court in J&K's Doda frames charges against 4 accused in UAPA case

Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) A special NIA court on Thursday framed charges against four men for allegedly aiding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

The charges have been framed against Muneer Hussain of Malwas, Tanveer Ahmed of Kulhand, Noor Alam of Baggar-Assar and Kunj Lal of Herani, who were booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Dessa police station on July 16 last year.

Hearing the case under the UAPA, the additional district and sessions judge (fast track) of the NIA court framed the charges against the accused, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta, said a case under sections 103 (murder), 147 (waging war against the government of India), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 315 (dishonest misappropriation of property) of the BNS, besides sections 13 (unlawful activity), 16 (terrorist acts), 19 (harbouring a terrorist) and 20 (member of a terrorist gang) of the UAPA, was registered at the Dessa police station on July 16 last year.

The investigation was conducted professionally and it was found that these people were involved in the commission of the crime, he said.

Accordingly, a challan of the case was produced in the NIA court for judicial determination.

During the trial, the court found sufficient evidence to proceed further and accordingly, framed the charges against the accused, who are presently in judicial custody.

Giving further details, officials said the accused had covertly or overtly supported terrorists in Doda by providing food and other logistical support to them. PTI AB RC