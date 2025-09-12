NIA court notifies proclamation asking Pakistani official Siddiqui to appear in terror case

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) A special NIA court here has issued a proclamation asking Amir Zubair Siddiqui, a Pakistani intelligence official who was working years ago in the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo as a visa counsellor to appear before it on October 15 to answer charges in a terror-conspiracy case.

Siddiqui is an absconder in the UAPA case of conspiracy to strike terror by bombing American consulate in Chennai and the Israel Consulate in Bengaluru. He was a "visa counsellor" at the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka (at the relevant time related to this case), according to the NIA court's notification dated 2 September 2025, published on Thursday.

According to the proclamation, he faces charges under the IPC and UAPA for offences including criminal conspiracy, waging war against India and using as genuine a forged or counterfeit currency.

He is evading arrest and has gone underground. The NIA court at Poonamalle here tasked the Pakistani diplomat to appear before it on October 15, 2025 at 10.30 AM.

The original case in this regard was registered on April 28, 2014 by Q Branch CID, Chennai of Tamil Nadu Police. It was following the arrest of a Sri Lankan national Mohammed Sakir Hussain (Accused–1) in Chennai who had arrived in India as per the instructions from accused Amir Zubair Siddique (Accused–2) to conduct subversive activities in India.

High quality fake Indian counterfeit notes of the face value of Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from accused Mohammad Saleem (Accused-5) on May 1, 2014.

The case was taken over by NIA on June 21, 2014 and a charge sheet was filed against accused Muhammed Sakir Hussaien (A-1), Mohammad Saleem (A-5) and Sivabalan (A-6) on October 23, 2014.

The first accused Muhammed Sakir Hussaien had pleaded guilty and he was convicted and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.

The NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet in 2018 before the Special Court for NIA cases, Poonamallee, Chennai against Amir Zubair Siddiqui (aged 51 in 2018) and according to the chargesheet he was a Pakistan intelligence officer.

He faces IPC/UAPA charges for his involvement in the conspiracy to wage war against India by causing explosions in American consulate in Chennai, Electronic City in Bengaluru, Israel Consulate in Bengaluru and various places of public congregations in south India, as per the chargesheet.

Besides the Pakistani intelligence official, who was then working in Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka as visa counsellor, two Chennai residents were also chargesheeted.

Those two were Balasubramanian alias Balan and (A–4) and Noorudeen Rafi alias Ismail (A–7) and they circulated counterfeit notes causing damage to the nation's economic security, according to the probe agency. PTI VGN VGN ROH