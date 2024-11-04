NIA court remands four Naxalites held for killing Gadchiroli man in 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) A special NIA court in Mumbai on Monday remanded in 14-day judicial custody four alleged Naxalites held for killing a man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in November last year.

Advertisment

Dinesh Pusu Gawde, a resident of Laheri village in Bhamragarh, some 930 kilometres from here, was killed in Pengunda when he had gone to take part in a sports event. The incident took place on November 16, 2023, a day after the visit of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case last month, after which accused Doba Wadde, Ravi Pallo, Satish Mahaka and Komati Mahaka were brought to Mumbai and produced before the special NIA court here.

Special Judge Chakor Baviskar remanded them in 14-day judicial custody.

Advertisment

As per the NIA, the four are members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a designated terrorist organisation.

A heavy gun, explosive material, detonator, electric switch etc were recovered from the arrested persons. They have been charged under the Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said.

The NIA told court the case was transferred to it considering the gravity of the offence and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy. PTI AVI BNM