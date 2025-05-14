NIA court sends key accused in fake currency case to 5-year RI

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A special NIA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced a key accused in a fake currency case at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Ishak Khan, the convict, was one of the three accused arrested in the case relating to the recovery of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) of face value of Rs 82,000 in the denomination of Rs 500 in 2019, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The fake currency was recovered from the house of one of the accused, Jasim alias Wasim Salim Shaikh, who was arrested by the Mumbra police, it said.

Jasim's questioning led the police to arrest Karnataka-based Radhakrishna Addappa, the statement said.

Police chargesheeted the duo in August 2019.

Investigation by the agency revealed that Ishak Khan, who was lodged at a Kolkata prison in another case at the time, coordinated the delivery of FICN to Jasim.

The NIA placed Khan under arrest in the instant FICN case in October 2020.

Further probe led to the recovery of documentary and digital evidence, including call data records of the mobile phone used for communication.

In January 2021, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against all three accused.

Khan recently pleaded guilty before the NIA special court, which has now convicted him, while the trial against the other two accused is continuing, the probe agency said. PTI AKV ARI