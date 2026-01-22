NIA court sentences man to 10 years of imprisonment in Bengal's LeT recruitment module case

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) An NIA court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case linked to a Pakistan-sponsored conspiracy to recruit and radicalise Muslim youths in West Bengal for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, officials said on Thursday.

The Special NIA Court, Kolkata, on Wednesday pronounced the sentence for Sayyad M Idris of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka after he was convicted in the LeT recruitment module case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

The accused has also been fined a sum of Rs 70,000, said the officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The probe agency took over the case from the West Bengal Police in April 2020 and arrested Idris, along with another person.

Another LeT operative Tania Parvin was arrested by the West Bengal Police from Baduria in North 24 Parganas in March 2020, and secessionists' publications egging on Muslim youths to join 'jihad' against India were recovered from her possession.

The trial is underway for others accused in the case, the NIA officials said.