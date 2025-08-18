NIA court sentences man to 3 years in jail in FICN case

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) A special NIA court here on Monday convicted a man in a fake Indian currency note (FICN) case.

Accused Radhakrishna pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and was sentenced to three year-imprisonment by special NIA judge Chakor Baviskar.

However, since he has been in jail for over three years, he is entitled for a set off for the period spent under detention.

Radhakrishna was facing trial under IPC sections for criminal conspiracy, selling or buying of counterfeit currency and common intention.

He was the third accused to be convicted in the case.

The accused requested leniency claiming he was repenting for his actions and that it was his first offence of this nature.

The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Vinit Kulkarni, acknowledged the seriousness of the offences, which are considered a threat to the country's economy, but left the final decision to the court.

Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the court sentenced him to three years in jail noting there are no antecedents of such kind of offences against the accused.