NIA court sentences two men to 15 years jail time for role in weapons supply to Naxals

Ranchi, Dec 21 (PTI) A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has sentenced two persons to 15 years rigorous imprisonment in a CPI (Maoist) arms and ammunition seizure case of 2012.

Prafulla Malakar of Patna district has been sentenced to different jail terms and fines and the court has similarly pronounced varying quantum of sentence against Anil Kumar Yadav of Gaya district, according to a statement issued by the NIA.

The maximum of 15 years rigorous imprisonment has been awarded to both the accused under Section 25(1-AA)/35 of Arms Act, it said, adding that all the sentences will run concurrently.

The case relates to Hazaribagh in Jharkhand where police arrested Malakar from Silodar Forest near Chauparan in August 2012.

Police seized one US-made M-16 rifle, 14 live rounds, two mobile phones, and one bullet proof jacket from Malakar, a member of the arms and ammunition supply unit of the banned terror organisation, CPI (Maoist), the statement said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Yadav, a Zonal Commander of CPI (Maoist) who had come to collect or buy the weapons from Malakar, it said.

Police seized Rs 9 lakh cash, two mobile phones, one 9 mm pistol and two live rounds from Yadav's possession, the statement added.

NIA, which took over the case from the local police on December 17, 2012, filed supplementary charge sheets against Malakar and Yadav, as well as another accused Mantu Sharma. PTI AKV SKY SKY