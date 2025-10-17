NIA court sentences two men to over 5 years in jail for spying for Pak-based operatives

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) An NIA court has sentenced two more accused in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case, taking the total convictions in the matter so far to four, officials said on Friday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday sentenced Mohammad Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala from Mumbai and Imran Yakub Giteli from Godhra, Gujarat, to simple imprisonment of five-and-a-half years and six years, respectively, an official statement said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the offenders, failing which they will have spend an additional year in prison, the NIA statement said.

The case relates to spying activities carried out at vital installations and Indian Navy establishments by foreign spies/agents operating in the country.

Lakdawala was arrested by the NIA in May 2020, and Giteli in September that year from their respective home states.

"The two accused were found to be agents of foreign intelligence agencies, and were involved in espionage activities in India, threatening the country's unity, integrity, security and sovereignty. The men were in regular contact with Pakistan spies/agents through WhatsApp," the statement said.

Both had relatives in Pakistan and had come in contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies during their visits to the neighbouring country, investigations revealed, the probe agency said.

They were engaged in illegal garment and other multiple businesses with Pakistan through unlawful channels, and the money derived from these businesses was used to fund espionage activities in India, the statement said.

The accused deposited various amounts into the accounts of accused Navy personnel through online money transfer points of sale (PoS) and other banking channels from Mumbai and Godhra on the directions of Pakistani agents, the NIA said.

The agency, which took over the investigation from the counter-intelligence police station in Vijayawada in December 2019, had arrested 15 accused, including 11 Navy personnel, over the course of its investigation.

In June 2020, the agency chargesheeted 14 accused, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against one accused in March 2021. PTI AKV ARI