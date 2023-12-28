NIA files 400-page chargesheet against six accused in ISIS module case

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a chargesheet against six people in a case pertaining to promoting terror activities in India at the behest of outlawed outfit ISIS.

The six accused were held in July during multiple raids in Maharashtra by the NIA in the ISIS module case.

The 400-page chargesheet, which was filed in the court of Special NIA Judge A K Lahoti, has 16 protected witnesses.

As per the NIA, the accused allegedly had active links with Islamic State and were trying to motivate vulnerable youth to propagate the terror organization's anti-India agenda.

The Central probe agency said it had recovered incriminating material, including electronic gadgets and documents related to the terror organisation, and also found social media posts during the searches conducted at the houses of the accused.

The material seized clearly exposed the strong and active links of the accused with ISIS and their efforts to motivate vulnerable youth to further the terror organisation's anti-India agenda, the NIA has said. PTI AVI BNM BNM