NIA files charge sheet against 3 more for promoting ideology of Maoists in Assam

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against three more accused, including an absconder, for promoting the violent ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Assam.

The charge sheet has been filed against Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishore alias Bikash da alias Ajay alias Pankaj, a lifetime member and central committee member of the proscribed terrorist organisation, Amiruddin Ahmed alias Amiruddin Laskar alias Sunil and absconding accused Nirmala Biswas alias Nirmala Devi alias Sima Biswas alias Koniaka, the NIA said in a statement.

Along with other members and cadres of CPI (Maoist), the three were actively disseminating and propagating the ideology of the terrorist outfit with the intent to mobilise people into undertaking violent revolution as part of a massive anti-India conspiracy, as per NIA investigations.

The accused travelled to different parts of the country and camped in the Barak Valley to revitalise and strengthen the Maoist network in the region, said the statement.

The accused were engaged in exploiting the socio-economic disparity to motivate the vulnerable sections of the society to carry out the nefarious agenda of CPI (Maoist) with the aim to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, it said.

Investigations have further revealed that accused Ahmed had conspired with his wife, absconder Biswas, in organising meetings at secret hideouts in the jungle and tea garden areas to further the said conspiracy, the NIA said.

Goswami was deputed by the outfit's Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) to reorganise the Assam State Leading Team (ASLT), besides organising meetings of ASLT to strategise and strengthen the Maoist movement and network in the region, it said.

The case was originally registered by the Assam Police following the arrest of two senior CPI (Maoist) leaders, namely Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da alias Jyotish Da alias Kabir alias Ranjit Bose alias Kanak and Kajal Urang alias Akash Urang alias Bablu alias Babul alias Rajesh alias Sudip alias Rahul alias Jiran, from Cachar district of Assam.

The NIA, which took over the case in March 2022, had earlier filed charge sheet against a total of seven accused.