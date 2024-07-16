NIA files charge sheet against CPI (Maoist) cadre for extorting money from businessmen in Bihar

Patna, Jul 16 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against a CPI (Maoist) cadre for his alleged involvement in extorting money from businessmen in Bihar and propagating violent naxal ideology, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The accused, Anil Yadav alias Chhota Sandeep, a resident of Aurangabad district, has been named in the supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA special court here on Monday.

The NIA had earlier charge-sheeted four other accused in the case that was registered on September 26, 2023, in connection with the attempts of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit to revive naxalism in Bihar's Magadh zone.

"NIA investigations had revealed that Chhota Sandeep, an active member of CPI (Maoist), was involved in propagating the banned organisation's violent ideology with the aim of motivating people to join it," the agency said.

It alleged that he was also involved in raising funds by collecting levy from local brick kiln owners and contractors in collaboration with other charge-sheeted accused -- Rohit Rai, Pramod Yadav, Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav alias Ankush.

Investigations have also revealed past criminal records of Chhota Sandeep, with four cases registered against him at police stations in Aurangabad and Gaya districts, the NIA said.

The accused had conducted a meeting in Mahi village, Aurangabad, on June 8, 2023, with the purpose of conspiring to collect levy from business establishments, contractors, toll plazas and other such entities, according to the NIA's probe that has revealed a major conspiracy to destroy India's sovereignty and integrity. PTI AKV AKV NSD NSD