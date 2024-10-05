NIA files charge sheet against two accused of attempting to revive Maoists outfit PLFI

Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) The NIA on Saturday charge-sheeted two accused in a case related to attempts to revive and strengthen the banned Maoist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand and neighbouring states, according to an official statement.

The supplementary charge sheet filed in Ranchi named Kapil Pathak alias Rana Singh alias Arjun Rana alias Pandit Ji of Assam's Dhemaji district and Binod Munda alias Sukhu alias Dahura of Khunti in Jharkhand, it said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered the case suo motu in October 2023 in connection with the involvement of PLFI cadres in generating funds through extortion from various coal traders, transporters, railway contractors, businessmen and others in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

These members of PLFI had also conspired to commit various terrorist activities, including murders, arson, and violent attacks, to create terror among the public, especially businessmen and contractors, claimed the probe agency's statement.

NIA investigations established the involvement of the two men in the conspiracy. Kapil Pathak was found to be the Odisha state committee head of PLFI, while Binod Munda was the area commander of Karra in the Khunti district of Jharkhand, it said.

Pathak and Munda were also involved in raising extortion money and channelising them from Jharkhand to Assam, the NIA said.

During the investigation, the NIA had recovered a country-made rifle, a country-made pistol, 57 rounds of 7.62 MM prohibited ammunition and 20 rounds of .315 (8mm) cartridges from Munda.

