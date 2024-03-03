NIA files charge sheet against two CPI(Maoist) activists in Bihar

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The NIA has chargesheeted two CPI(Maoist) activists, including a politburo member, in a case related to attempts by the proscribed outfit to revive its activities in Bihar's Magadh zone, an official said on Sunday.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Patna against key politburo member Pramod Mishra alias "Sohan Da" of Aurangabad district and his associate Anil Yadav alias "Ankush" of Gaya, the federal agency spokesperson said.

The NIA had on February 2 chargesheeted two other persons in the case.

Mishra, also known as Vanbihariji, Doctor Saab, Janardan, Dada and Baba Ji, and Yadav have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

According to NIA, both have criminal cases registered against them under sections of the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and the UAPA.

"Mishra has 39 cases registered against him in various police stations in Aurangabad and Gaya, in addition to six cases in Jharkhand and two in Kaimur area. Yadav has six cases against him in various police stations in the districts of Aurangabad and Gaya," the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations have revealed that Mishra was involved in promoting and propagating Maoist ideology, for which he was also recruiting cadres in his area.

He was also raising funds and organising meetings of the old Naxal cadres, the spokesperson said, adding that Yadav, a sub-zonal committee Member and active cadre of the outfit, was involved in raising funds through the collection of levy from brick kiln owners and contractors.

Investigations in the case were initiated by the NIA on September 26 last year and the agency found that these two accused, along with Rohit Rai, Pramod Yadav and others, had conducted a meeting in Mahi village of Aurangabad on June 8 last year.

"The meeting was aimed at the organisation's revival in Magadh zone and the collection of levy from business establishments, contractors, toll plazas and other such entities for strengthening the CPI(Maoist) activities," the spokesperson said.

Acting on Mishra's directions, according to the official, the remaining three accused and others were engaged in motivating and recruiting more cadres to carry out illegal and violent activities to further their unlawful and nefarious designs and plans.

They were actively promoting the outfit's ideology and carrying out unlawful activities intended to disrupt peace and public order, the spokesperson added. PTI SKL IJT IJT