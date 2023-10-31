NIA files charge sheet against two in Naxal arms seizure case in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against two people accused in a case related to the seizure of arms from Naxals in Bihar, an official said on Tuesday.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court against Ram Babu Ram, alias "Rajan", of Kauriya (Banjariya) and Ram Babu Paswan, alias "Dhiraj", alias "Prashant", of Tariyani Chhapra (Dora Tola), the spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said the accused are facing a comprehensive array of charges under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

The case involves the seizure of two AK-47 rifles, five magazines, and a substantial cache of 460 rounds of 7.62x39 mm live ammunition. These items were discovered buried in a forested area near Bariakala village in the West Champaran district of Bihar in May, the spokesperson said, adding that the NIA took over the case from the Bihar Police on June 23.

"Investigations revealed that both individuals were active armed cadres of the proscribed terrorist group CPI (Maoist) and were carrying out actual operations on the directions of the banned outfit," the official said.

"Rajan and Dhiraj were integral parts of an armed squad under the banner of CPI (Maoist) and their roles extended to raising funds for the outlawed organisation which was to be employed for unlawful and anti-national activities," he added.

The official said the duo was also actively engaged in motivating villagers to join the ranks of the CPI (Maoist), adding, "Their objective was to bolster the organisation's strength, expand its reach, and propagate its ideology." The spokesperson said investigations uncovered their deep involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts.

"This revelation exposes their connection to the preparatory acts for carrying out acts of terrorism on behalf of the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist).

"Both the accused worked with a common intention and motive to execute terrorist acts, with the chilling objective of instilling fear and terror among the people. Their actions were also aimed at undermining the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of India," the spokesperson said. PTI SKL IJT