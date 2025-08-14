NIA files chargesheet against accused in Amritsar grenade attack case

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against an accused in the Amritsar police post grenade attack case linked to Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Bagga Singh alias Rinku of Sirsa, Haryana, has been charged under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosive Substances Act for conspiring and executing the grenade attack in the charge sheet filed before a court in Mohali on Wednesday, they said.

Along with co-accused Mandeep Singh alias Makka, Rinku had hurled the hand grenade at Gumtala police post in Amritsar district in January this year, according to the NIA findings.

Rinku was recruited for the crime by US-based drugs, arms and explosives smuggler Sarwan Singh alias Bhola, an associate of terror operative Happy Passian, the NIA probe found.

Passian of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) had claimed responsibility, through a social media post, for the grenade attack, a statement issued by the NIA said.

On the directions of Passian, Bhola had supplied the grenade to Rinku, it said.

Bhola was in contact with the India-based accused through encrypted messaging applications, the probe agency said.

He had also provided terror funds to the accused in India.

Investigations further showed that Bhola is a wanted accused in another NIA case, while Makka, who is still absconding, is the brother of Bhola.

Rinku is also distantly related to Bhola and was engaged in drugs supply in Amritsar, the NIA said.

Investigations in the case are continuing as part of NIA's efforts to destroy the network involved in the terror attack.