NIA files chargesheet against man nabbed in terror attack case in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a person in a case related to a terrorist attack in June in Reasi district on a bus returning from Shiv Khori carrying pilgrims.

Nine people were killed and 41 pilgrims injured when terrorists opened fire on the bus near Jhandi Morh in Ransoo area of the district on June 9. The bus veered off the road following the attack and plunged into a gorge.

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the agency charged Hakam Khan alias 'Hakim Din' under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the federal agency said in a statement.

Khan was arrested by the NIA, which was directed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to take over the investigation.

"He (Khan) had confessed to being part of the conspiracy behind the attack, which was executed by three terrorists with his active logistic support. Besides providing them with food and stay arrangements, he had helped the terrorists in identifying the attack spot," the NIA said. PTI TAS TAS VN VN