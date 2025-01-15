NIA files chargesheet against Naxal leader from Bihar for supplying arms to CPI-Maoist

Patna, Jan 15 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against a senior Naxal leader for his involvement in supplying arms and ammunition to proscribed outfit CPI (Maoist) to further its activities, according to an official statement.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha alias Uday Ji alias Shailesh Srivastav, a resident of Patna, is the seventh accused in a case related to recovery of arms and ammunition from Maoist operative Parshuram Singh alias Nandlal, resident of Bistol, Jehanabad, it said.

Sinha was named in the supplementary charge sheet filed before a special NIA court here, said the statement issued by the NIA.

The federal anti-terror probe agency took over the investigation of the case from the Bihar Police in 2021. The case relates to recovery of arms and ammunition from Singh’s house in Bistol and his garage/workshop in Danapur, the probe agency said.

During the course of investigation, accused Sinha was arrested by the NIA on July 23, 2024.

"He being SAC (special area committee) member of CPI(Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, was in-charge of Koyal Sankh Zone and had collected huge amount as levy to further the activities of CPI(Maoist), before his arrest by Jharkhand Police in 2010," the statement said.

Even after his release from jail in 2016, he was involved in the activities of CPI(Maoist), it said.

The investigation has established that Sinha was involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy along with Singh and others in supplying arms and ammunition to further the activities of CPI(Maoist) organisation, the NIA said.

The agency in December 2021 filed a chargesheet against five accused namely Parshuram Singh, Sanjay Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Prem Raj alias Gautam and Md Badruddin.

The NIA in November 2022 filed a chargesheet against one more accused Mithilesh Mehta alias Mithilesh Verma, it said, adding that investigations to ascertain further linkages in the case are continuing.