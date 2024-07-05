NIA files fresh charge sheet in Kerala Maoist recruitment case

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The NIA on Friday said it has filed a fresh charge sheet against a "prominent" Maoist leader in connection with a probe linked to alleged recruitment of vulnerable youths to the banned organisation in Kerala.

Sanjay Deepak Rao alias Vikas, a central committee member from Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist), has been charged under various sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA special court in Ernakulam, the federal agency said in a statement.

It said this case was registered by the agency suo moto on February 3, 2022 after it came to light that members of CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations were conducting camps for the recruitment and training of youth to the proscribed group in Kerala.

"Their activities posed a serious threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India," it said.

Rao had "conspired" with others to radicalise two youth -- Kambhapati Chaitanya and Valagutha Anjayanelu and motivated them to join CPI (Maoist), the NIA alleged.

The duo was recruited into the rebel organisation and provided extensive militant training, the agency said.

The first charge sheet in this case was filed by the NIA in August 2022 against Chaitanya and Anjayanelu. PTI NES ZMN