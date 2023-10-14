NIA files supplementary charge sheet against man in Bihar Naxal case

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against a person in connection with a case related to Naxal activities in Bihar, an official said on Saturday.

The charge sheet was filed against Rupesh Kumar Singh alias "Raman" alias "Patrakar" under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a special court on Friday, the official said.

The case pertains to activities related to levy collection by members and leaders of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist), recruitment of cadre and "revival of the CPI (Maoist) movement" in the region.

"This supplementary charge sheet stems from a raid conducted by the Rohtas Police at the residence of Umesh Chaudhary in Samhuta village of Bihar. The operation unveiled disturbing information about the presence of active members and leaders of the CPI (Maoist) in the vicinity.

"The primary objectives of these CPI (Maoist) leaders and members were levy collection, recruitment of new cadre and the revival of the CPI (Maoist) movement. As a result of the operation, a Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist) namely Vijay Kumar Arya along with another cadre Umesh Chaudhary were arrested," a spokesperson of the agency said.

The official said the arrested persons were found to be in possession of pamphlets related to Naxalism, levy receipts and electronic devices containing incriminating data.

The case was initially registered on April 12 last year at Rohtas Police Station in Bihar and was re-registered by NIA 14 days later. The NIA had filed a charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet against four accused on November 7 and 18 last year and January 21 this year.

The investigation revealed that Rupesh Kumar Singh was not only an active cadre of the CPI (Maoist) but also held the rank of special area committee member, the spokesperson said, adding that Singh was also the chief editor of the proscribed organisation's 'Lal Chingari' magazine.

The official claimed that Singh himself supplied soft copies of the magazine to the top commanders of CPI (Maoist) in various states.

"His role extended beyond this. He played a crucial part in motivating CPI (Maoist) cadre to consolidate supporters under the banner of CPI(Maoist) with an intent to wage war against the Government of India," the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigations also established that Singh attended meetings at the Chakarbandha CPI (Maoist) camp.

"During these gatherings, he conspired with the senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) to further their nefarious and unlawful objectives of collection of levy, recruitment of new members, and procurement of arms, ammunition, and explosives, all with the explicit aim of strengthening the banned terrorist organization," the spokesperson added. PTI SKL NSD NSD