NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Maoist cadre in abduction-murder case in Bihar

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against a cadre of the CPI(Maoist) for the abduction and murder of a person in Bihar in 2018.

The charge sheet has been filed against Gora Yadav alias Anil Yadav of Aurangabad in Bihar under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the abduction and murder of Naresh Singh Bhokta, according to an official release.

Yadav, arrested by the NIA on August 4, 2023, was allegedly directly involved in the killing. He was found to be a dreaded Maoist cadre with 18 cases registered against him in various police stations in Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar.

Bhokta was abducted by cadres of the banned CPI(Maoist) on the directions of their top leadership. He was taken to a so-called "jan adalat" in Aurangabad area, where a kangaroo court led by one Naval Bhuiya, sub-zonal commander, CPI (Maoist), ordered his killing, the release said.

Bhokta was murdered on the night of November 2, 2018 near village Badhai Bigha.

The NIA, in its original charge sheet filed on February 25, 2023, had named one accused. This was followed by filing of charges against three more persons in June 2023. Four more accused were named in yet another supplementary charge sheet filed in September 2023, the release said. PTI ACB SMN SMN