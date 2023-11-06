NIA files supplementary charge sheet in case of espionage racket operating from Pakistan

Visakhapatnam, Nov 6 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special court here in a case of criminal conspiracy by Pakistani intelligence operatives to carry out espionage activities in India, an official said on Monday.

The charge sheet was filed against Manmohan Surendra Panda, a resident of Mumbai, who was found transmitting highly confidential information concerning Indian Navy warships and submarines across the border, an NIA spokesperson said.

Panda has been formally charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act, the spokesperson said.

The official said the case was initially registered at Police Station Counter Intelligence Cell, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and was later re-registered by the NIA on May 5.

"Investigations revealed that Panda was sharing classified information related to the Indian Navy with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative identified as Harsh, along with unidentified individuals," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said it has also come to light that Panda was receiving monetary compensation from other suspected Pakistani operatives, Meer Balaj Khan, Alven, and several unknown individuals, through crypto channels for transmitting highly confidential information concerning Indian Navy warships and submarines. PTI SKL NSD NSD