NIA gets court nod to arrest two held by Mumbai cops for international human trafficking

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) A special court in Mumbai on Monday allowed the National Investigation Agency to formally arrest two persons for alleged involvement in an international human trafficking racket in which Indians were being lured to countries such as Thailand and Cambodia with the promise of high-paying jobs.

These Indians, mostly men in the 20-45 age group, were being tortured and subjected to slavery in these nations, the NIA said.

Accused Jerry Phillips Jacob (46) and Godafi Alvarez (39) were arrested by Mumbai police in March in connection with sending Indians to Thailand, where they were held hostage in extremely poor conditions. Jacob and Alvarez are in judicial custody at present.

Special NIA Judge AK Lahoti on Monday allowed the plea of NIA to formally arrest Jacob and Alvarez in the case. The NIA had taken over the probe recently citing the presence of an international human trafficking racket.

However, the court reserved for Tuesday its order on the NIA's plea seeking their custody for investigation.

Special public prosecutor Sundeep Sadawarte, representing the NIA, told court the police probe was limited only to the boundaries of India, adding that the central agency took over the case considering the gravity of the situation.

The agency's initial probe has revealed involvement of an international human trafficking racket, the NIA submitted. It told court more accused have been identified and need to be arrested.

It was an "international conspiracy" where Indian youths being trafficked to countries like Thailand, Cambodia etc were forced to work in fake call centres, indulge in credit card frauds, the NIA told court.

These victims were being tortured and subjected to slavery, the NIA's submission in court said.

Appearing for accused Jacob and Alvarez, advocate Zoheb Shaikh opposed the NIA's remand application claiming the informant in the case had voluntarily approached the duo for a job.

After screening and verification he (informant) was selected for a job in Phuket (in Thailand), Shaikh said, adding he created "nuisance" and returned home with help from the Indian Embassy there.

Shaikh argued the case had been filed by the informant to save himself. Besides, the NIA claim of international linkage is based on call data records, which have already been seized by the agency, the advocate said.

Jacob and Alvarez should be sent in judicial custody, Shaikh added.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order for Tuesday.

Jacob and Alvarez have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 370 (human trafficking) and other offences. PTI AVI BNM