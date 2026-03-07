NIA issues notices to people who attended Maoist leader's funeral in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) The NIA has issued notices to several people who attended and spoke at the funeral of a CPI (Maoist) leader last year, sources said on Saturday.

They claimed the notices were issued to at least seven people, including a lawyer, who attended and addressed a gathering at the funeral of Maoist leader K Ramachandra Reddy in October last year.

Reddy, a member of the Central Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh in September last year.

The funeral took place at his native village in Siddipet district on October 18 last year.

Gade Innaiah alias Gade Inna Reddy (64), an activist and former naxalite, was arrested by the NIA for his remarks at the funeral of Ramachandra Reddy for allegedly promoting and supporting the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

The NIA issued notices to the lawyer and others in connection with the same case, the sources claimed.

Those who received the notices were asked to appear at the NIA office in Hyderabad for examination this month, they said.

Ramachandra Reddy's son Raja Chandra had earlier approached courts alleging that his father was killed in a fake encounter.

