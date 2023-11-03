NIA makes 15th arrest in ISIS-inspired car bomb blast case in Coimbatore

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) One more accused was arrested in connection with the ISIS-inspired car bomb blast in Coimbatore last year, taking the number of those nabbed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case to 15, officials said on Friday.

Suicide bomber Jamesha Mubeen was killed when his vehicle laden with improvised explosive device (IED) exploded prematurely in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil temple at Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam in Coimbatore on October 23 last year.

The case was initially registered at the Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore city and subsequently handed over to the NIA a few days later.

Tahanaseer, a resident of Coimbatore, was arrested during a raid, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Tahanaseer, along with Mohd Thoufeeq, was closely associated with Mubeen.

The official said investigations revealed that Tahanaseer and Thoufeeq had visited the residence of Mubeen, exactly one week prior to the attack, during which they conspired to carry out the act of terror.

"Scrutiny of Tahanaseer's digital device also revealed that he was in possession of ISIS-inspired literature and had deliberately attempted to cover his tracks by deleting the incriminating material, by employing specific mobile-based application software and apps following the terror incident, in an apparent bid to evade the attention of law enforcement agencies,” the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations uncovered that the deceased accused was deeply inspired and motivated by the radical ISIS ideology.

Mubeen, prior to carrying out the terror attack, had sworn allegiance by giving "bayath" to Abu-Al-Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, the self-proclaimed Caliphate of ISIS at the time, the spokesperson said.

The NIA has so far filed two separate charge sheets in the case on April 20 and June 2 before an NIA court in Chennai against 11 suspects. PTI SKL SMN SMN