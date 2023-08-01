NIA makes another arrest in HuT terror module case in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the unlawful activities of a terrorist module with allegiance to Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international fundamentalist organisation, operating in Bhopal and Hyderabad, an official said.

Absconding HuT member Salman was arrested following raids from Hyderabad in Telangana, where he was hiding in the Rajendra Nagar area, taking the number of arrested accused to 17 in the case, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said incriminating digital devices, including hard disks, pen drives and SD card, along with various documents, were seized following searches on credible information at two locations to nab Salman.

"Salman was an active member of Hyderabad-based module of HuT, which was led by an already arrested accused Salim. Salim, along with Salman and four other arrested accused of Hyderabad module, was operating to expand the outfit with an aim to establish a Caliphate based on Shariat," the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations show that the HuT was trying to build its organization and cadres clandestinely by recruiting impressionable Muslim youths into the outfit.

"The outfit aimed to overthrow the constitutionally formed government in India in order to establish Sharia law," the spokesperson said.

The agency is continuing its investigations in the case, registered on May 24, and expects to unravel the entire conspiracy of HuT to destabilise the country, the official said. PTI SKL SZM KVK KVK