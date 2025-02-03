NIA nabs 2 suspected to be part of terror outfit working to establish caliphate: Officials

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly propagating the ideology of a terror outfit working towards establishing an Islamic caliphate in India, according to an official statement.

The accused, identified as Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar and Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava, conspired with others to propagate the Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) ideologies by conducting secret Bayaans (religious demonstration or classes), it said.

They were also involved in organising an exhibition to showcase the military might of Islamic nations that would be invited (Nussrah) to overthrow the Indian government, established by law, by waging violent jihad and war, said the statement issued by the NIA.

The NIA, which registered a case last year against six persons, found during investigations that the accused were influenced by extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of HuT, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation which is working to re-establish Islamic caliphate and enforce the Constitution written by the outfit’s founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, it said.

The case relates to a campaign being run throughout Tamil Nadu to establish a "Khalifah/Islamic rule".

The Union government issued a gazette notification in October 2024 banning HuT and all its manifestations and frontal organisation under the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act 1967.

"The NIA is continuing its investigation to unearth the role of the co-conspirators, international network and funding of Hizb-ut-Tahrir," the statement said. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR